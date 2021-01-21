Dether Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 56% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Dether has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $463,446.54 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

