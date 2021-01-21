Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $43.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.