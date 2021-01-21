Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) to Hold

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of EVTCY stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. Evotec has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $151.28 million for the quarter.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

