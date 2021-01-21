Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $409.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $404.00 to $409.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH stock opened at $350.84 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

