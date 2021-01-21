Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.83 ($9.21).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €9.62 ($11.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.15. thyssenkrupp AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.