Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Orange by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 14.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

