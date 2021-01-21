Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

