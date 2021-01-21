Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

DPSGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.