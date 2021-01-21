Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

