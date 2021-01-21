DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Cut by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $5.53 on Thursday, hitting $369.65. 10,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,127. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.57. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,374,074. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

