Diamant Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,916,711. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

