Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Reaches $4.65 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004255 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $1,529.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00091150 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,565,129 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

