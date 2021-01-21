Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

