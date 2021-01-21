Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DBD opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $868.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,121.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 62.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 697,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

