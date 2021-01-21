Digital Gold Price Hits $56.54 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $765,004.88 and approximately $1.05 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $56.54 or 0.00174607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074743 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00278612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00067519 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.