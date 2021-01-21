Digitalcoin Trading Up 59.2% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 135.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $91,019.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,861.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,137.68 or 0.03686403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00425546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.01 or 0.01367418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.00579944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00426438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00277474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00023143 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,865,968 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

