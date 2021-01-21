DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $13,794.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,026,024,185 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,168,881 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

