Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.90

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $72.58, with a volume of 1250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 78.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

