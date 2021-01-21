Dino Dimarino Sells 4,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $200,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,393 shares in the company, valued at $373,908.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dino Dimarino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $215,370.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 186.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 311,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mimecast by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 127,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

