Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

