Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DFS opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

