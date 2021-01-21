Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.09. 53,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,352. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

