Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

