DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $445,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,170 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Express by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,762,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 131,258 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

