Doctors Coin Market Cap Achieves $149.44 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $149.44 million and approximately $18,074.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

