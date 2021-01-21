Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.56 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $128.14 million and $20,629.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001929 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

