DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 230.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.39. 54,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,506. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average is $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

