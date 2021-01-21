Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

DCI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 412,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

