Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.45

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.45 and last traded at $101.25, with a volume of 2134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DORM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

