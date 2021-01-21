DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 283.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $3,934,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 874.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 260,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 233,436 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 120,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,114,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

