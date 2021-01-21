Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Hits New 52-Week High at $692.00

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 692 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 689.70 ($9.01), with a volume of 1379495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.75).
The firm has a market cap of £958.88 million and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 644.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.18.
In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total value of £55,094 ($71,980.66).
About Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW)
Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
