Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.66

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and traded as high as $21.05. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 107,288 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.24. The firm has a market cap of C$961.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$537,261.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,379,610.01.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

