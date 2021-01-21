Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,129,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 389,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 299,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,334. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

