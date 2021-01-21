Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 152 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 788,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

