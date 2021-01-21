Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $45.00. Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 6,666 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.03. The stock has a market cap of £8.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

