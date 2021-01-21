DT Investment Partners LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 272.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $4,565,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $213.63 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

