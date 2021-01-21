DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $324.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

