DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $128.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.06.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in DTE Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

