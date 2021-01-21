Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires 190,015 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,015 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 5.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Medtronic by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 29,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

