Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires 63,400 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 704.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 3.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $267.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.61. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.