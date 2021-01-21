Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after buying an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

