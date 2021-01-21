Dune Network (DUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Dune Network has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $612.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00292851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069763 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 452,639,361 coins and its circulating supply is 354,969,300 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network.

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

