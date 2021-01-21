Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DUE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.32 ($39.20).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.70. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of €34.66 ($40.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

