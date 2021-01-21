Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Up 11.7%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.15. 795,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 395,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DYNT. Aegis raised their target price on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

