DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

