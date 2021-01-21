Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $116.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $722,842.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.