Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Earth Search Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 80,004 shares.

About Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE)

Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.

