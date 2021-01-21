East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EWBC stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $63.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

