Eastern Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eastern Bank increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.