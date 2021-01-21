eBoost One Day Volume Tops $3.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $128,363.89 and $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00413031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

